*Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling.
*Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply.
*Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
*Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 760-1,031 775-1,021 735-0,965 750-0,975
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,105 1,105 1,700 1,700
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,870 1,870
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 598 601 -- -
Cottonseed oil refined 620 623 995-1,000 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 680 690 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125
Castor oil BSS 690 700 1,130-1,135 1,140-1,145
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,950-1,955 1,950-1,955
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,960-1,965 1,960-1,965
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,980-1,985 1,980-1,985
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,990 1,990
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Palm olein 815-0,820 825-0,830
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati Ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795
Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215
Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,230-1,235
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 29,000-29,100 30,000-30,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed