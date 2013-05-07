*Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. *Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. *Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. *Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 760-1,031 775-1,021 735-0,965 750-0,975 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,105 1,105 1,700 1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,870 1,870 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 598 601 -- - Cottonseed oil refined 620 623 995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- - Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 680 690 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 690 700 1,130-1,135 1,140-1,145 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,950-1,955 1,950-1,955 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,960-1,965 1,960-1,965 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,980-1,985 1,980-1,985 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,990 1,990 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm olein 815-0,820 825-0,830 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,230-1,235 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 29,000-29,100 30,000-30,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed