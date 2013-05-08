* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to short supply. * Mustard oil moved down due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,77,000-0,78,000 versus 80,000-0,81,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 850-1,100 1,500 735-1,031 Gondal 1,500 775-1,037 1,500 760-1,012 Jasdan 500 745-1,004 500 750-1,000 Jamnagar 1,000 790-1,060 1,000 798-1,046 Junagadh 2,000 776-0,994 1,500 745-0,990 Keshod 1,000 725-0,979 --,500 723-0,988 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 900-1,100 760-1,031 850-1,000 735-0,965 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 170 1,750-2,024 1,900-2,100 Sesame (Black) 070 2,075-2,410 1,800-2,130 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 950 605-0,653 608-0,655 Rapeseeds 120 510-575 520-581 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,110 1,105 1,705 1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,870 1,870 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 598 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 620 995-1,000 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 683 680 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 693 690 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,955-1,960 1,950-1,955 Groundnut oil label tin 1,965-1,970 1,960-1,965 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,985-1,990 1,980-1,985 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,990 1,990 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 815-0,820 815-0,820 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 820-0,825 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed