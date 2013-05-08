*Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. *Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 900-1,100 760-1,031 850-1,000 735-0,965 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,110 1,105 1,707 1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,870 1,870 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 603 598 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 625 620 1,000-1,005 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 690 680 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 700 690 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,955-1,960 1,950-1,955 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,965-1,970 1,960-1,965 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,985-1,990 1,980-1,985 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,990 1,990 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,065-1,070 Palm olein 815-0,820 815-0,820 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 29,000-29,100 29,000-29,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed