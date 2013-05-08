*Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
*Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
*Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 900-1,100 760-1,031 850-1,000 735-0,965
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,110 1,105 1,707 1,700
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,870 1,870
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 603 598 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 625 620 1,000-1,005 995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 690 680 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil BSS 700 690 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,955-1,960 1,950-1,955
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,965-1,970 1,960-1,965
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,985-1,990 1,980-1,985
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,990 1,990
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,065-1,070
Palm olein 815-0,820 815-0,820
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati Ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795
Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 29,000-29,100 29,000-29,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed