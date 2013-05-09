* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,85,000-0,86,000 versus 77,000-0,78,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 750-1,040 2,000 850-1,100 Gondal 1,000 776-1,022 1,500 775-1,037 Jasdan 500 750-1,016 500 745-1,004 Jamnagar --,500 805-1,042 1,000 790-1,060 Junagadh 1,000 760-0,996 2,000 776-0,994 Keshod --,500 724-0,986 1,000 725-0,979 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 780-1,040 900-1,100 750-0,960 850-1,000 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 080 1,850-2,020 1,750-2,024 Sesame (Black) 050 1,900-2,400 2,075-2,410 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,150 611-0,660 605-0,653 Rapeseeds 145 525-580 510-575 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,115 1,110 1,715 1,707 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,880 1,870 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 603 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 625 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 695 690 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 705 700 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,960-1,965 1,955-1,960 Groundnut oil label tin 1,970-1,975 1,965-1,970 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,990-1,995 1,985-1,990 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,000 1,990 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Palm oil 815-0,820 815-0,820 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed