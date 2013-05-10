* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to firm global advices.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,85,000-0,86,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,765-1,055 02,000 0,750-1,040
Gondal 01,500 770-1,034 01,000 776-1,022
Jasdan 0,500 778-1,009 0,500 750-1,016
Jamnagar 00,500 821-1,050 00,500 805-1,042
Junagadh 01,500 779-1,012 01,000 760-0,996
Keshod 00,500 715-0,990 00,500 724-0,986
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,790-1,055 0,780-1,040 0,765-0,965 0,750-0,960
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,150 1,950-2,222 1,850-2,020
Sesame (Black) 0,075 1,700-2,422 1,900-2,400
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,050 0,605-0,655 0,611-0,660
Rapeseeds 050 550-595 525-580
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,125 1,115 1,725 1,715
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,890 1,880
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 605 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 627 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 0,690 0,690 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil BSS 0,700 0,700 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,965-1,970 1,960-1,965
Groundnut oil label tin 1,975-1,980 1,970-1,975
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,995-2,000 1,990-1,995
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,010 2,000
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Palm oil 0,825-0,830 0,815-0,820
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed