* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to firm global advices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,85,000-0,86,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,765-1,055 02,000 0,750-1,040 Gondal 01,500 770-1,034 01,000 776-1,022 Jasdan 0,500 778-1,009 0,500 750-1,016 Jamnagar 00,500 821-1,050 00,500 805-1,042 Junagadh 01,500 779-1,012 01,000 760-0,996 Keshod 00,500 715-0,990 00,500 724-0,986 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,790-1,055 0,780-1,040 0,765-0,965 0,750-0,960 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,150 1,950-2,222 1,850-2,020 Sesame (Black) 0,075 1,700-2,422 1,900-2,400 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,050 0,605-0,655 0,611-0,660 Rapeseeds 050 550-595 525-580 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,125 1,115 1,725 1,715 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,890 1,880 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 605 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 627 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,690 0,690 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 0,700 0,700 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,965-1,970 1,960-1,965 Groundnut oil label tin 1,975-1,980 1,970-1,975 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,995-2,000 1,990-1,995 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,010 2,000 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Palm oil 0,825-0,830 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed