*Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills.
*Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
*Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 790-1,055 780-1,040 765-0,965 750-0,960
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,120 1,115 1,722 1,715
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,880 1,880
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 608 605 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 630 627 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 690 690 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil BSS 700 700 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,965-1,970 1,960-1,965
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,975-1,980 1,970-1,975
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,995-2,000 1,990-1,995
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,000 2,000
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Palm olein 830-0,835 815-0,820
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati Ghee 820-0,825 820-0,825
Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 29,000-29,100 29,000-29,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed