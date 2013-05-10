*Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. *Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 790-1,055 780-1,040 765-0,965 750-0,960 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,120 1,115 1,722 1,715 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,880 1,880 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 608 605 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 630 627 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 690 690 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 700 700 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,965-1,970 1,960-1,965 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,975-1,980 1,970-1,975 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,995-2,000 1,990-1,995 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,000 2,000 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Palm olein 830-0,835 815-0,820 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 820-0,825 820-0,825 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 29,000-29,100 29,000-29,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed