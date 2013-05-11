India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 11 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply. * Palm olien moved up due to increased retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 80,000-0,81,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 675-1,075 2,500 765-1,055 Gondal 1,000 763-1,036 1,500 770-1,034 Jasdan 500 740-1,018 500 778-1,009 Jamnagar 1,000 800-1,062 --,500 821-1,050 Junagadh 1,000 760-1,025 1,500 779-1,012 Keshod --,500 713-0,982 --,500 715-0,990 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 725-1,075 790-1,055 675-0,960 765-0,965 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 120 1,800-2,080 1,950-2,222 Sesame (Black) 050 1,950-2,380 1,700-2,422 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,175 608-0,660 605-0,655 Rapeseeds 265 527-590 550-595 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,135 1,120 1,745 1,722 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,900 1,890 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 630 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 700 690 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 710 700 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,980-1,985 1,965-1,970 Groundnut oil label tin 1,990-1,995 1,975-1,980 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,010-2,015 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,020 2,010 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Palm oil 835-0,840 830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 820-0,825 820-0,825 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India