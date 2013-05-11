Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 11 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply. * Palm olien moved up due to increased retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 80,000-0,81,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 675-1,075 2,500 765-1,055 Gondal 1,000 763-1,036 1,500 770-1,034 Jasdan 500 740-1,018 500 778-1,009 Jamnagar 1,000 800-1,062 --,500 821-1,050 Junagadh 1,000 760-1,025 1,500 779-1,012 Keshod --,500 713-0,982 --,500 715-0,990 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 725-1,075 790-1,055 675-0,960 765-0,965 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 120 1,800-2,080 1,950-2,222 Sesame (Black) 050 1,950-2,380 1,700-2,422 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,175 608-0,660 605-0,655 Rapeseeds 265 527-590 550-595 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,135 1,120 1,745 1,722 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,900 1,890 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 630 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 700 690 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 710 700 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,980-1,985 1,965-1,970 Groundnut oil label tin 1,990-1,995 1,975-1,980 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,010-2,015 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,020 2,010 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Palm oil 835-0,840 830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 820-0,825 820-0,825 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed