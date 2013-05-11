India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
*Groundnut oil prices moved up due to short supply. *Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. *Vanaspati Ghee improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 725-1,075 790-1,055 675-0,960 765-0,965 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,140 1,120 1,750 1,722 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,000 1,880 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 608 608 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 630 630 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 695 690 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 705 700 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,985-1,990 1,965-1,970 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,995-2,000 1,975-1,980 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,015-2,020 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,020 2,000 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Palm olein 835-0,840 830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 820-0,825 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 29,000-29,100 29,000-29,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India