* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,05,000-0,06,000 versus 0,80,000-0,81,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,680-1,070 03,000 0,675-1,075 Gondal 01,000 745-1,035 01,000 763-1,036 Jasdan 0,500 781-1,024 0,500 740-1,018 Jamnagar 01,500 800-1,055 01,000 800-1,062 Junagadh 02,000 740-1,032 01,000 760-1,025 Keshod 00,500 715-0,975 00,500 713-0,982 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,840-1,070 0,725-1,075 0,680-0,963 0,675-0,960 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,200 1,805-2,050 1,800-2,080 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,950-2,380 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,175 0,608-0,660 0,608-0,660 Rapeseeds 072 530-580 527-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,140 1,760 1,750 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,910 1,900 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 630 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,698 0,695 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 0,708 0,705 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,990-1,995 1,985-1,990 Groundnut oil label tin 2,000-2,005 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,020-2,025 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,030 2,020 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed