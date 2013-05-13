UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,05,000-0,06,000 versus 0,80,000-0,81,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,680-1,070 03,000 0,675-1,075 Gondal 01,000 745-1,035 01,000 763-1,036 Jasdan 0,500 781-1,024 0,500 740-1,018 Jamnagar 01,500 800-1,055 01,000 800-1,062 Junagadh 02,000 740-1,032 01,000 760-1,025 Keshod 00,500 715-0,975 00,500 713-0,982 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,840-1,070 0,725-1,075 0,680-0,963 0,675-0,960 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,200 1,805-2,050 1,800-2,080 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,950-2,380 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,175 0,608-0,660 0,608-0,660 Rapeseeds 072 530-580 527-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,140 1,760 1,750 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,910 1,900 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 630 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,698 0,695 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 0,708 0,705 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,990-1,995 1,985-1,990 Groundnut oil label tin 2,000-2,005 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,020-2,025 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,030 2,020 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)