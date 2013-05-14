* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Castor oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,05,000-0,06,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,700-1,062 02,500 0,680-1,070 Gondal 01,000 758-1,031 01,000 745-1,035 Jasdan 0,500 760-1,033 0,500 781-1,024 Jamnagar 01,000 809-1,073 01,500 800-1,055 Junagadh 01,500 750-1,024 02,000 740-1,032 Keshod 00,500 728-0,973 00,500 715-0,975 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,820-1,062 0,840-1,070 0,700-0,961 0,680-0,963 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,125 1,850-2,060 1,805-2,050 Sesame (Black) 0,025 1,900-2,360 1,950-2,380 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,315 0,612-0,665 0,608-0,660 Rapeseeds 145 535-599 530-580 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,140 1,760 1,750 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,910 1,900 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 611 611 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 633 633 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,703 0,700 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 0,713 0,710 1,135-1,140 1,130-1,135 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,990-1,995 1,985-1,990 Groundnut oil label tin 2,000-2,005 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,020-2,025 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,030 2,020 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,205-1,210 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,225-1,230 1,220-1,225 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed