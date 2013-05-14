* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Castor oil improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,05,000-0,06,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,500 0,700-1,062 02,500 0,680-1,070
Gondal 01,000 758-1,031 01,000 745-1,035
Jasdan 0,500 760-1,033 0,500 781-1,024
Jamnagar 01,000 809-1,073 01,500 800-1,055
Junagadh 01,500 750-1,024 02,000 740-1,032
Keshod 00,500 728-0,973 00,500 715-0,975
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,820-1,062 0,840-1,070 0,700-0,961 0,680-0,963
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,125 1,850-2,060 1,805-2,050
Sesame (Black) 0,025 1,900-2,360 1,950-2,380
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,315 0,612-0,665 0,608-0,660
Rapeseeds 145 535-599 530-580
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,150 1,140 1,760 1,750
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,910 1,900
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 611 611 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 633 633 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 0,703 0,700 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115
Castor oil BSS 0,713 0,710 1,135-1,140 1,130-1,135
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,990-1,995 1,985-1,990
Groundnut oil label tin 2,000-2,005 1,995-2,000
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,020-2,025 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,030 2,020
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,205-1,210 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 1,225-1,230 1,220-1,225
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed