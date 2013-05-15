ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,75,000-0,76,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,710-1,039 03,500 0,700-1,062 Gondal 01,500 709-1,026 01,000 758-1,031 Jasdan 0,500 725-1,018 0,500 760-1,033 Jamnagar 00,500 815-1,054 01,000 809-1,073 Junagadh 01,000 772-1,016 01,500 750-1,024 Keshod 00,500 715-0,970 00,500 728-0,973 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,823-1,039 0,820-1,062 0,710-0,975 0,700-0,961 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,080 1,871-2,113 1,850-2,060 Sesame (Black) 0,025 2,170-2,386 1,900-2,360 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,410 0,605-0,666 0,612-0,665 Rapeseeds 115 535-590 535-599 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,140 1,140 1,750 1,750 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,900 1,900 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 611 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 633 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,703 0,703 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 0,713 0,713 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,985-1,990 1,985-1,990 Groundnut oil label tin 1,995-2,000 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,020 2,020 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 30 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. 4. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Ma