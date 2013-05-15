* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,75,000-0,76,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,710-1,039 03,500 0,700-1,062 Gondal 01,500 709-1,026 01,000 758-1,031 Jasdan 0,500 725-1,018 0,500 760-1,033 Jamnagar 00,500 815-1,054 01,000 809-1,073 Junagadh 01,000 772-1,016 01,500 750-1,024 Keshod 00,500 715-0,970 00,500 728-0,973 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,823-1,039 0,820-1,062 0,710-0,975 0,700-0,961 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,080 1,871-2,113 1,850-2,060 Sesame (Black) 0,025 2,170-2,386 1,900-2,360 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,410 0,605-0,666 0,612-0,665 Rapeseeds 115 535-590 535-599 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,140 1,140 1,750 1,750 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,900 1,900 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 611 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 633 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,703 0,703 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 0,713 0,713 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,985-1,990 1,985-1,990 Groundnut oil label tin 1,995-2,000 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,020 2,020 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed