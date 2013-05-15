*Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. *Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. *Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 823-1,039 820-1,062 710-0,975 700-0,961 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,075-1,080 1,065-1,070 1,045-1,050 1,035-1,040 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,090-1,091 1,080-1,081 1,060-1,061 1,050-1,051 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,135 1,140 1,745 1,750 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,000 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 608 611 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 630 633 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 705 703 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 715 713 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,975-1,980 1,985-1,990 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,985-1,990 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,005-2,010 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,020 2,020 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,065-1,070 Palm olein 840-0,845 840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 29,500-29,600 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed