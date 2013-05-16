* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices ruled weak due to restricted demand from retailers. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,800-1,100 02,500 0,710-1,039 Gondal 01,000 740-1,025 01,500 709-1,026 Jasdan 0,500 722-1,031 0,500 725-1,018 Jamnagar 01,000 836-1,050 00,500 815-1,054 Junagadh 01,500 765-1,041 01,000 772-1,016 Keshod 00,500 741-1,004 00,500 715-0,970 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,810-1,100 0,823-1,039 0,800-0,980 0,710-0,975 (auction price) Market delivery 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,160 1,650-2,122 1,871-2,113 Sesame (Black) 0,065 1,971-2,370 2,170-2,386 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,375 0,610-0,664 0,605-0,666 Rapeseeds 100 530-595 535-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,130 1,135 1,740 1,745 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,890 1,900 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 630 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,700 0,705 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 0,710 0,715 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,970-1,975 1,975-1,980 Groundnut oil label tin 1,980-1,985 1,985-1,990 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,000-2,005 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,010 2,020 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed