*Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low demand from retailers. *Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 810-1,100 823-1,039 800-0,980 710-0,975 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,075-1,080 1,025-1,030 1,045-1,050 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,090-1,091 1,040-1,041 1,060-1,061 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,130 1,135 1,737 1,745 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,990 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 608 608 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 630 630 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 700 705 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 710 715 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,965-1,970 1,975-1,980 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,975-1,980 1,985-1,990 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,995-2,000 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,010 2,020 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Palm olein 840-0,845 840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 29,500-29,600 29,500-29,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed