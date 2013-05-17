* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased further on restricted demand from retailers.
* Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,77,000-0,78,000 versus 0,75,000-0,76,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,500 0,745-1,025 02,500 0,800-1,100
Gondal 02,000 733-1,014 01,000 740-1,025
Jasdan 0,500 710-1,008 0,500 722-1,031
Jamnagar 01,500 812-1,059 01,000 836-1,050
Junagadh 02,500 760-1,022 01,500 765-1,041
Keshod 01,000 735-1,006 00,500 741-1,004
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,821-1,025 0,810-1,100 0,745-0,955 0,800-0,980
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,150 1,950-2,160 1,650-2,122
Sesame (Black) 0,100 1,901-2,461 1,971-2,370
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,165 0,600-0,665 0,610-0,664
Rapeseeds 210 545-590 530-595
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,125 1,130 1,735 1,740
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,880 1,890
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 608 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 630 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 0,698 0,700 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Castor oil BSS 0,708 0,710 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,960-1,965 1,965-1,970
Groundnut oil label tin 1,970-1,975 1,975-1,980
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,990-1,995 1,995-2,000
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,000 2,010
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm oil 0,835-0,840 0,840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Castor oil BSS 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed