* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further on restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,77,000-0,78,000 versus 0,75,000-0,76,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,745-1,025 02,500 0,800-1,100 Gondal 02,000 733-1,014 01,000 740-1,025 Jasdan 0,500 710-1,008 0,500 722-1,031 Jamnagar 01,500 812-1,059 01,000 836-1,050 Junagadh 02,500 760-1,022 01,500 765-1,041 Keshod 01,000 735-1,006 00,500 741-1,004 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,821-1,025 0,810-1,100 0,745-0,955 0,800-0,980 (auction price) Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,150 1,950-2,160 1,650-2,122 Sesame (Black) 0,100 1,901-2,461 1,971-2,370 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,165 0,600-0,665 0,610-0,664 Rapeseeds 210 545-590 530-595 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,125 1,130 1,735 1,740 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,880 1,890 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 630 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,698 0,700 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 0,708 0,710 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,960-1,965 1,965-1,970 Groundnut oil label tin 1,970-1,975 1,975-1,980 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,990-1,995 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,000 2,010 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 0,835-0,840 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed