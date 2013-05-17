*Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low demand from retail users. *Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. *Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. *Coconut oil declined due to weak advices from producing states. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 821-1,025 810-1,100 745-0,955 800-0,980 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,110 1,130 1,705 1,737 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,960 1,990 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 608 608 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 630 630 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 698 700 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 708 710 1,130-1,135 1,140-1,145 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,935-1,940 1,965-1,970 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,945-1,950 1,975-1,980 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,965-1,970 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,980 2,010 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm olein 835-0,840 840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,230-1,235 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 29,500-29,600 29,500-29,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed