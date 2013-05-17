*Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low demand from retail users.
*Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
*Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
*Coconut oil declined due to weak advices from producing states.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 821-1,025 810-1,100 745-0,955 800-0,980
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,110 1,130 1,705 1,737
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,960 1,990
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 608 608 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 630 630 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 698 700 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125
Castor oil BSS 708 710 1,130-1,135 1,140-1,145
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,935-1,940 1,965-1,970
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,945-1,950 1,975-1,980
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,965-1,970 1,995-2,000
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,980 2,010
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm olein 835-0,840 840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215
Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,230-1,235
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 29,500-29,600 29,500-29,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed