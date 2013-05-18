* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 77,000-0,78,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 725-1,005 3,500 745-1,025 Gondal 1,500 715-1,000 2,000 733-1,014 Jasdan 500 726-1,014 500 710-1,008 Jamnagar --,500 780-1,044 1,500 812-1,059 Junagadh 1,500 776-1,003 2,500 760-1,022 Keshod 1,000 708-0,998 1,000 735-1,006 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 760-1,005 821-1,025 725-0,952 745-0,955 (auction price) Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 150 1,925-2,180 1,950-2,160 Sesame (Black) 055 1,925-2,400 1,901-2,461 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 975 615-0,666 600-0,665 Rapeseeds 145 530-585 545-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,105 1,110 1,700 1,705 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,850 1,860 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 630 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 690 698 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 700 708 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,930-1,935 1,935-1,940 Groundnut oil label tin 1,940-1,945 1,945-1,950 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,960-1,965 1,965-1,970 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,970 1,980 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 835-0,840 835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed