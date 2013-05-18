* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand.
* Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 77,000-0,78,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,000 725-1,005 3,500 745-1,025
Gondal 1,500 715-1,000 2,000 733-1,014
Jasdan 500 726-1,014 500 710-1,008
Jamnagar --,500 780-1,044 1,500 812-1,059
Junagadh 1,500 776-1,003 2,500 760-1,022
Keshod 1,000 708-0,998 1,000 735-1,006
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 760-1,005 821-1,025 725-0,952 745-0,955
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 150 1,925-2,180 1,950-2,160
Sesame (Black) 055 1,925-2,400 1,901-2,461
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 975 615-0,666 600-0,665
Rapeseeds 145 530-585 545-590
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,105 1,110 1,700 1,705
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,850 1,860
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 608 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 630 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 690 698 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil BSS 700 708 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,930-1,935 1,935-1,940
Groundnut oil label tin 1,940-1,945 1,945-1,950
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,960-1,965 1,965-1,970
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,970 1,980
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075
Palm oil 835-0,840 835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed