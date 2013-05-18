*Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from consumers.
*Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
*Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 760-1,005 821-1,025 725-0,952 745-0,955
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,105 1,110 1,700 1,705
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 1,960
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 608 608 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 630 630 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 690 698 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115
Castor oil BSS 700 708 1,120-1,125 1,130-1,135
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,925-1,930 1,935-1,940
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,935-1,940 1,945-1,950
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,955-1,960 1,965-1,970
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,970 1,980
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075
Palm olein 835-0,840 835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,220-1,225
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 29,500-29,600 29,500-29,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed