Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Castor oil moved down on lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,74,000-0,75,000 versus 80,000-0,81,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 745-1,005 3,000 725-1,005
Gondal 2,000 718-1,019 1,500 715-1,000
Jasdan 500 704-1,005 500 726-1,014
Jamnagar 1,500 783-1,061 --,500 780-1,044
Junagadh 2,500 775-1,015 1,500 776-1,003
Keshod 1,000 729-0,997 1,000 708-0,998
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 775-1,005 760-1,005 745-0,940 725-0,952
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 125 1,950-2,225 1,925-2,180
Sesame (Black) 075 2,070-2,431 1,925-2,400
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 825 610-0,654 615-0,666
Rapeseeds 155 540-604 530-585
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,100 1,105 1,690 1,700
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,840 1,850
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 608 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 630 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 685 690 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 695 700 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,920-1,925 1,925-1,930
Groundnut oil label tin 1,930-1,935 1,935-1,940
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,950-1,955 1,955-1,960
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,960 1,970
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Palm oil 835-0,840 835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed