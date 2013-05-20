Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Castor oil moved down on lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,74,000-0,75,000 versus 80,000-0,81,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 745-1,005 3,000 725-1,005 Gondal 2,000 718-1,019 1,500 715-1,000 Jasdan 500 704-1,005 500 726-1,014 Jamnagar 1,500 783-1,061 --,500 780-1,044 Junagadh 2,500 775-1,015 1,500 776-1,003 Keshod 1,000 729-0,997 1,000 708-0,998 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 775-1,005 760-1,005 745-0,940 725-0,952 (auction price) Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 125 1,950-2,225 1,925-2,180 Sesame (Black) 075 2,070-2,431 1,925-2,400 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 825 610-0,654 615-0,666 Rapeseeds 155 540-604 530-585 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,100 1,105 1,690 1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,840 1,850 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 630 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 685 690 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 695 700 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,920-1,925 1,925-1,930 Groundnut oil label tin 1,930-1,935 1,935-1,940 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,950-1,955 1,955-1,960 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,960 1,970 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 835-0,840 835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed