*Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low demand from retail users. *Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 775-1,005 760-1,005 745-0,940 725-0,952 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,090 1,105 1,670 1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,930 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 608 608 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 630 630 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 685 690 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 695 700 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,905-1,910 1,925-1,930 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,915-1,920 1,935-1,940 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,935-1,940 1,955-1,960 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,950 1,970 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm olein 835-0,840 835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 29,500-29,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed