* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,64,000-0,65,000 versus 74,000-0,75,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,500 745-1,054 4,000 745-1,005
Gondal 2,500 715-1,033 2,000 718-1,019
Jasdan 500 710-1,018 500 704-1,005
Jamnagar 2,000 771-1,045 1,500 783-1,061
Junagadh 2,000 750-1,014 2,500 775-1,015
Keshod 1,000 736-0,989 1,000 729-0,997
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 755-1,054 775-1,005 745-0,950 745-0,940
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 320 1,945-2,226 1,950-2,225
Sesame (Black) 075 1,900-2,344 2,070-2,431
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,025 601-0,660 610-0,654
Rapeseeds 145 550-608 540-604
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,080 1,090 1,655 1,670
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,810 1,830
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 606 608 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 628 630 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 690 685 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 700 695 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,890-1,895 1,905-1,910
Groundnut oil label tin 1,900-1,905 1,915-1,920
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,920-1,925 1,935-1,940
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,930 1,950
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Palm oil 835-0,840 835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed