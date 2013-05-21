* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,64,000-0,65,000 versus 74,000-0,75,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 745-1,054 4,000 745-1,005 Gondal 2,500 715-1,033 2,000 718-1,019 Jasdan 500 710-1,018 500 704-1,005 Jamnagar 2,000 771-1,045 1,500 783-1,061 Junagadh 2,000 750-1,014 2,500 775-1,015 Keshod 1,000 736-0,989 1,000 729-0,997 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 755-1,054 775-1,005 745-0,950 745-0,940 (auction price) Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 320 1,945-2,226 1,950-2,225 Sesame (Black) 075 1,900-2,344 2,070-2,431 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,025 601-0,660 610-0,654 Rapeseeds 145 550-608 540-604 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,080 1,090 1,655 1,670 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,810 1,830 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 606 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 628 630 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 690 685 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 700 695 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,890-1,895 1,905-1,910 Groundnut oil label tin 1,900-1,905 1,915-1,920 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,920-1,925 1,935-1,940 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,930 1,950 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 835-0,840 835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed