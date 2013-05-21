*Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from
consumers.
*Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
*Coconut oil eased due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 755-1,054 775-1,005 745-0,950 745-0,940
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,070 1,090 1,640 1,670
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,900 1,930
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 605 608 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 627 630 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 690 685 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 700 695 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,885-1,890 1,905-1,910
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,895-1,900 1,915-1,920
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,915-1,920 1,935-1,940
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,920 1,950
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Palm olein 835-0,840 835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155
Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 28,500-28,600 28,900-29,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed