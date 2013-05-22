* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to supply pressure. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,67,000-0,68,000 versus 64,000-0,65,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 720-1,041 3,500 745-1,054 Gondal 3,500 700-1,032 2,500 715-1,033 Jasdan 500 707-1,005 500 710-1,018 Jamnagar 2,000 803-1,063 2,000 771-1,045 Junagadh 3,000 745-1,008 2,000 750-1,014 Keshod 1,000 723-0,985 1,000 736-0,989 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 765-1,041 755-1,054 720-0,945 745-0,950 (auction price) Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 400 1,980-2,195 1,945-2,226 Sesame (Black) 105 2,150-2,435 1,900-2,344 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,250 606-0,646 601-0,660 Rapeseeds 105 555-613 550-608 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,060 1,070 1,625 1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,790 1,800 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 605 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 627 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 690 690 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 700 700 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,875-1,880 1,885-1,890 Groundnut oil label tin 1,885-1,890 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,905-1,910 1,915-1,920 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,910 1,920 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 830-0,835 835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed