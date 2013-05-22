1. Groundnut oil prices continued to decline due to supply pressure. 2. Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. 3. Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,765-1,041 0,755-1,054 0,720-0,945 0,745-0,950 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,035-1,040 1,055-1,060 1,005-1,010 1,025-1,030 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,050-1,051 1,070-1,071 1,020-1,021 1,040-1,041 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,050 1,070 1,610 1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,880 1,900 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 610 605 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 632 627 1,015-1,020 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,700 0,690 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 0,710 0,700 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,865-1,870 1,885-1,890 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,875-1,880 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,895-1,900 1,915-1,920 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,890 1,920 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm olein 0,830-0,835 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,500-28,600 28,500-28,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:30 22May13 -Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 22 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to supply pressure. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,67,000-0,68,000 versus 64,000-0,65,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 720-1,041 3,500 745-1,054 Gondal 3,500 700-1,032 2,500 715-1,033 Jasdan 500 707-1,005 500 710-1,018 Jamnagar 2,000 803-1,063 2,000 771-1,045 Junagadh 3,000 745-1,008 2,000 750-1,014 Keshod 1,000 723-0,985 1,000 736-0,989 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 765-1,041 755-1,054 720-0,945 745-0,950 (auction price) Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 400 1,980-2,195 1,945-2,226 Sesame (Black) 105 2,150-2,435 1,900-2,344 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,250 606-0,646 601-0,660 Rapeseeds 105 555-613 550-608 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,060 1,070 1,625 1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,790 1,800 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 605 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 627 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 690 690 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 700 700 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,875-1,880 1,885-1,890 Groundnut oil label tin 1,885-1,890 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,905-1,910 1,915-1,920 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,910 1,920 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 830-0,835 835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed