* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,63,000-0,64,000 versus 67,000-0,68,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,500 705-1,070 4,000 720-1,041 Gondal 3,000 718-1,040 3,500 700-1,032 Jasdan 500 705-1,013 500 707-1,005 Jamnagar 2,500 810-1,082 2,000 803-1,063 Junagadh 3,000 733-1,024 3,000 745-1,008 Keshod 1,500 720-0,980 1,000 723-0,985 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 731-1,070 765-1,041 705-0,965 720-0,945 (auction price) Market delivery 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 650 1,975-2,268 1,980-2,195 Sesame (Black) 085 2,154-2,335 2,150-2,435 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 950 611-0,643 606-0,646 Rapeseeds 160 560-621 555-613 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,045 1,050 1,600 1,610 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,780 1,780 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 632 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 690 700 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 700 710 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,860-1,865 1,865-1,870 Groundnut oil label tin 1,870-1,875 1,875-1,880 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,890-1,895 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,890 1,890 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 840-0,845 830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed