*Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers.
*Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
*Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
*Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 731-1,070 765-1,041 705-0,965 720-0,945
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,040 1,050 1,595 1,610
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,770 1,780
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 607 610 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 629 632 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 687 700 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 697 710 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,855-1,860 1,865-1,870
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,865-1,870 1,875-1,880
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,885-1,890 1,895-1,900
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,880 1,890
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Palm olein 835-0,840 830-0,835
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,200-1,205
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 28,300-28,400 28,500-28,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed