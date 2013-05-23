*Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. *Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. *Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. *Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 731-1,070 765-1,041 705-0,965 720-0,945 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,040 1,050 1,595 1,610 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,770 1,780 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 607 610 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 629 632 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 687 700 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 697 710 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,855-1,860 1,865-1,870 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,865-1,870 1,875-1,880 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,885-1,890 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,880 1,890 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm olein 835-0,840 830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,300-28,400 28,500-28,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed