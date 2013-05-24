Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,67,000-0,68,000 versus 63,000-0,64,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,500 701-1,025 4,500 705-1,070 Gondal 2,500 715-1,033 3,000 718-1,040 Jasdan 500 698-1,009 500 705-1,013 Jamnagar 2,000 769-1,060 2,500 810-1,082 Junagadh 2,500 732-1,015 3,000 733-1,024 Keshod 1,000 716-0,974 1,500 720-0,980 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 725-1,025 731-1,070 701-0,925 705-0,965 (auction price) Market delivery 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 225 1,960-2,210 1,975-2,268 Sesame (Black) 075 1,950-2,420 2,154-2,335 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,025 603-0,645 611-0,643 Rapeseeds 195 563-617 560-621 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,040 1,040 1,595 1,595 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,770 1,770 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 609 607 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 631 629 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 687 687 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 697 697 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,855-1,860 1,855-1,860 Groundnut oil label tin 1,865-1,870 1,865-1,870 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,885-1,890 1,885-1,890 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,880 1,880 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 835-0,840 835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed