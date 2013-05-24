Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,67,000-0,68,000 versus 63,000-0,64,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,500 701-1,025 4,500 705-1,070
Gondal 2,500 715-1,033 3,000 718-1,040
Jasdan 500 698-1,009 500 705-1,013
Jamnagar 2,000 769-1,060 2,500 810-1,082
Junagadh 2,500 732-1,015 3,000 733-1,024
Keshod 1,000 716-0,974 1,500 720-0,980
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 725-1,025 731-1,070 701-0,925 705-0,965
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 225 1,960-2,210 1,975-2,268
Sesame (Black) 075 1,950-2,420 2,154-2,335
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,025 603-0,645 611-0,643
Rapeseeds 195 563-617 560-621
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,040 1,040 1,595 1,595
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,770 1,770
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 609 607 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 631 629 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 687 687 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 697 697 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,855-1,860 1,855-1,860
Groundnut oil label tin 1,865-1,870 1,865-1,870
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,885-1,890 1,885-1,890
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,880 1,880
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,065-1,070
Palm oil 835-0,840 835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed