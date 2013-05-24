1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low demand from retailers. 2. Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure. 3. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,725-1,025 0,731-1,070 0,701-0,925 0,705-0,965 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,015-1,020 1,035-1,040 0,985-0,990 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,030-1,031 1,050-1,051 1,000-1,001 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,025 1,040 1,575 1,595 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,760 1,770 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 609 607 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 631 629 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,685 0,687 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 0,695 0,697 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,840-1,845 1,855-1,860 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,850-1,855 1,865-1,870 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,870-1,875 1,885-1,890 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,870 1,880 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,065-1,070 Palm olein 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,300-28,400 28,400-28,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed