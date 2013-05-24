1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low demand from retailers.
2. Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure.
3. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,725-1,025 0,731-1,070 0,701-0,925 0,705-0,965
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,015-1,020 1,035-1,040 0,985-0,990 1,005-1,010
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,030-1,031 1,050-1,051 1,000-1,001 1,020-1,021
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,025 1,040 1,575 1,595
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,760 1,770
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 609 607 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 631 629 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 0,685 0,687 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 0,695 0,697 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,840-1,845 1,855-1,860
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,850-1,855 1,865-1,870
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,870-1,875 1,885-1,890
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,870 1,880
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,065-1,070
Palm olein 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Vanaspati Ghee 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 28,300-28,400 28,400-28,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed