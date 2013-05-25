* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from
consumers.
* Coconut oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 37,000-38,000 versus 67,000-68,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,500 700-1,005 4,500 701-1,025
Gondal 1,500 706-1,012 2,500 715-1,033
Jasdan 500 675-990 500 698-1,009
Jamnagar 1,000 739-1,050 2,000 769-1,060
Junagadh 2,000 724-1,002 2,500 732-1,015
Keshod 1,000 715-965 1,000 716-974
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 711-1,005 725-1,025 700-0,928 701-0,925
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 985-0,990 985-0,990
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 500 1,900-2,190 1,960-2,210
Sesame (Black) 50 1,920-2,426 1,950-2,420
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,125 606-648 603-645
Rapeseeds 160 560-570 563-617
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,020 1,025 1,570 1,575
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,760 1,760
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 609 609 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 631 631 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 685 685 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 695 695 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,835-1,840 1,840-1,845
Groundnut oil label tin 1,845-1,850 1,850-1,855
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,865-1,870 1,870-1,875
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,870 1,870
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Palm oil 835-840 835-840
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,140-1,145
Vanaspati ghee 850-855 850-855
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed