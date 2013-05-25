* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from consumers. * Coconut oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 37,000-38,000 versus 67,000-68,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 700-1,005 4,500 701-1,025 Gondal 1,500 706-1,012 2,500 715-1,033 Jasdan 500 675-990 500 698-1,009 Jamnagar 1,000 739-1,050 2,000 769-1,060 Junagadh 2,000 724-1,002 2,500 732-1,015 Keshod 1,000 715-965 1,000 716-974 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 711-1,005 725-1,025 700-0,928 701-0,925 (auction price) Market delivery 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 985-0,990 985-0,990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 500 1,900-2,190 1,960-2,210 Sesame (Black) 50 1,920-2,426 1,950-2,420 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,125 606-648 603-645 Rapeseeds 160 560-570 563-617 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,020 1,025 1,570 1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,760 1,760 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 609 609 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 631 631 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 685 685 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 695 695 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,835-1,840 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil label tin 1,845-1,850 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,865-1,870 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,870 1,870 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Palm oil 835-840 835-840 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,140-1,145 Vanaspati ghee 850-855 850-855 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed