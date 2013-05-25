* Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retail
users.
* Coconut oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 711-1,005 725-1,025 700-0,928 701-0,925
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 985-0,990 985-0,990
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,015 1,025 1,560 1,575
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,750 1,760
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 609 609 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 631 631 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 685 685 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 695 695 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,830-1,835 1,840-1,845
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,840-1,845 1,850-1,855
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,860-1,865 1,870-1,875
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,860 1,870
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Palm olein 835-840 835-840
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,140-1,145
Vanaspati Ghee 850-855 850-855
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 28,300-28,400 28,300-28,400
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed