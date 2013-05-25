* Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retail users. * Coconut oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 711-1,005 725-1,025 700-0,928 701-0,925 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 985-0,990 985-0,990 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,015 1,025 1,560 1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,750 1,760 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 609 609 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 631 631 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 685 685 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 695 695 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,830-1,835 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,840-1,845 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,860-1,865 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,860 1,870 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Palm olein 835-840 835-840 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,140-1,145 Vanaspati Ghee 850-855 850-855 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,300-28,400 28,300-28,400 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed