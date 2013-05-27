1. Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. 3. Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,710-1,008 0,711-1,005 0,650-0,921 0,700-0,928 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,015 1,015 1,560 1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,750 1,750 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 609 609 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 631 631 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,677 0,685 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 0,687 0,695 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,860-1,865 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,860 1,860 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Palm olein 0,830-0,835 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Vanaspati Ghee 0,870-0,875 0,850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,700-27,800 28,300-28,400 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed