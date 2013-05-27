1. Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
3. Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,710-1,008 0,711-1,005 0,650-0,921 0,700-0,928
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,015 1,015 1,560 1,560
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,750 1,750
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 609 609 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 631 631 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 0,677 0,685 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 0,687 0,695 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,860-1,865 1,860-1,865
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,860 1,860
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Palm olein 0,830-0,835 0,835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Vanaspati Ghee 0,870-0,875 0,850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 27,700-27,800 28,300-28,400
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed