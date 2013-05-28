Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved up on increased selling from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,64,000-0,65,000 versus 77,000-0,78,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,500 645-1,060 4,000 650-1,008 Gondal 3,500 698-1,027 3,000 702-1,003 Jasdan 500 650-0,985 500 660-0,987 Jamnagar 1,500 710-1,063 2,000 715-1,040 Junagadh 2,500 731-0,996 3,000 710-0,990 Keshod 1,500 690-0,978 1,500 693-0,960 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 705-1,060 710-1,008 645-0,990 650-0,921 (auction price) Market delivery 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 985-0,990 985-0,990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 525 1,915-2,160 1,910-2,160 Sesame (Black) 050 1,925-2,405 1,910-2,450 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,100 606-0,642 610-0,650 Rapeseeds 160 501-607 560-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,010 1,015 1,550 1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,750 1,750 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 607 609 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 629 631 1,010-1,016 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 675 677 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 685 687 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,825-1,830 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil label tin 1,835-1,840 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,855-1,860 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,860 1,860 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Palm oil 830-0,835 830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Vanaspati ghee 870-0,875 870-0,875 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed