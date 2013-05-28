ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved up on increased selling from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,64,000-0,65,000 versus 77,000-0,78,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,500 645-1,060 4,000 650-1,008 Gondal 3,500 698-1,027 3,000 702-1,003 Jasdan 500 650-0,985 500 660-0,987 Jamnagar 1,500 710-1,063 2,000 715-1,040 Junagadh 2,500 731-0,996 3,000 710-0,990 Keshod 1,500 690-0,978 1,500 693-0,960 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 705-1,060 710-1,008 645-0,990 650-0,921 (auction price) Market delivery 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 985-0,990 985-0,990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 525 1,915-2,160 1,910-2,160 Sesame (Black) 050 1,925-2,405 1,910-2,450 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,100 606-0,642 610-0,650 Rapeseeds 160 501-607 560-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,010 1,015 1,550 1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,750 1,750 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 607 609 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 629 631 1,010-1,016 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 675 677 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 685 687 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,825-1,830 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil label tin 1,835-1,840 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,855-1,860 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,860 1,860 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Palm oil 830-0,835 830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Vanaspati ghee 870-0,875 870-0,875 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 30 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. 4. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Ma