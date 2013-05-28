*Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. *Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply. *Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 705-1,060 710-1,008 645-0,990 650-0,921 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 985-0,990 985-0,990 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,005 1,015 1,545 1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,740 1,750 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 611 609 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 633 631 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 670 677 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 680 687 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,820-1,825 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,830-1,835 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,850-1,855 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,850 1,860 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Palm olein 830-0,835 830-835 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 870-875 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,500-27,600 27,700-27,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed