* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,67,000-0,68,000 versus 64,000-0,65,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 640-1,045 4,500 645-1,060 Gondal 4,000 670-1,033 3,500 698-1,027 Jasdan 500 667-0,986 500 650-0,985 Jamnagar 2,500 723-1,055 1,500 710-1,063 Junagadh 3,000 702-0,990 2,500 731-0,996 Keshod 1,500 695-0,980 1,500 690-0,978 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 701-1,045 705-1,060 640-0,971 645-0,990 (auction price) Market delivery 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 985-0,990 985-0,990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 750 1,920-2,175 1,915-2,160 Sesame (Black) 080 1,950-2,414 1,925-2,405 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,150 590-0,645 606-0,642 Rapeseeds 40 550-600 501-607 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,005 1,005 1,545 1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,740 1,740 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 611 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 633 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 665 670 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 675 680 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,820-1,825 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil label tin 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,850-1,855 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Palm oil 840-0,845 830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Vanaspati ghee 870-0,875 880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed