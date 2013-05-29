1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil moved up further due to increased retail demand.
3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,701-1,045 0,705-1,060 0,640-0,971 0,645-0,990
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,005 1,005 1,545 1,545
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,740 1,740
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 615 611 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 637 633 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 0,667 0,670 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 0,677 0,680 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,820-1,825 1,820-1,825
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,850-1,855 1,850-1,855
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,850 1,850
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,830-0,835
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Vanaspati Ghee 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 27,500-27,600 27,500-27,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
