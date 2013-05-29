1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up further due to increased retail demand. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,701-1,045 0,705-1,060 0,640-0,971 0,645-0,990 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,005 1,005 1,545 1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,740 1,740 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 615 611 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 637 633 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,667 0,670 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 0,677 0,680 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,820-1,825 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,850-1,855 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,850 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Vanaspati Ghee 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,500-27,600 27,500-27,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,67,000-0,68,000 versus 64,000-0,65,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 640-1,045 4,500 645-1,060 Gondal 4,000 670-1,033 3,500 698-1,027 Jasdan 500 667-0,986 500 650-0,985 Jamnagar 2,500 723-1,055 1,500 710-1,063 Junagadh 3,000 702-0,990 2,500 731-0,996 Keshod 1,500 695-0,980 1,500 690-0,978 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 701-1,045 705-1,060 640-0,971 645-0,990 (auction price) Market delivery 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 985-0,990 985-0,990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 750 1,920-2,175 1,915-2,160 Sesame (Black) 080 1,950-2,414 1,925-2,405 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,150 590-0,645 606-0,642 Rapeseeds 40 550-600 501-607 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,005 1,005 1,545 1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,740 1,740 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 611 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 633 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 665 670 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 675 680 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,820-1,825 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil label tin 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,850-1,855 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Palm oil 840-0,845 830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed