BRIEF-Siemens Ltd and Sumitomo Electric get order for HVDC link
* Says order won by consortium of Siemens and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 67,000-0,68,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 625-1,060 4,000 640-1,045 Gondal 4,500 656-1,035 4,000 670-1,033 Jasdan 500 655-0,994 500 667-0,986 Jamnagar 2,000 714-1,071 2,500 723-1,055 Junagadh 3,500 690-0,998 3,000 702-0,990 Keshod 1,500 688-0,995 1,500 695-0,980 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 685-1,060 701-1,045 625-0,975 640-0,971 (auction price) Market delivery 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 985-0,990 985-0,990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 650 1,950-2,175 1,920-2,175 Sesame (Black) 075 1,910-2,415 1,950-2,414 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,160 595-0,639 590-0,645 Rapeseeds 35 545-595 550-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,000 1,005 1,540 1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,740 1,740 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 615 615 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 637 637 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 665 667 1,070-1,075 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 675 677 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,815-1,820 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil label tin 1,825-1,830 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,845-1,850 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Palm oil 840-0,845 840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Vanaspati ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Mar 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust drop on Tuesday * Silver off near one-month high hit in previous session (Updates prices, adds comment) By Arpan Varghese March 29 Gold inched down on Wednesday in the face of a key technical resistance and talks on further rate hikes this year saw the dollar move away from multi-month lows amid rising equities. "A resurgent U.S. dollar, along with higher U.S. yields and equities has taken the momentum out of the gold rally fo