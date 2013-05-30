*Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling.
*Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
*Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 685-1,060 701-1,045 625-0,975 640-0,971
(Auction price)
Market delivery 985-0,990 1,015-1,020 955-0,960 985-0,990
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 1,030-1,031 970-0,971 1,000-1,001
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,005 1,005 1,545 1,545
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,740 1,740
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 615 615 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 637 637 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 667 667 1,070-1,075 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 677 677 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,820-1,825 1,820-1,825
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,850-1,855 1,850-1,855
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,850 1,850
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Palm olein 845-0,850 840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Vanaspati Ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 27,200-27,300 27,500-27,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed