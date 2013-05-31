Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 31
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,64,000-0,65,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,500 615-1,059 3,500 625-1,060
Gondal 4,000 647-1,041 4,500 656-1,035
Jasdan 500 680-1,012 500 655-0,994
Jamnagar 3,000 705-1,065 2,000 714-1,071
Junagadh 4,000 663-1,014 3,500 690-0,998
Keshod 2,000 660-1,002 1,500 688-0,995
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 675-1,059 685-1,060 615-0,980 625-0,975
(auction price)
Market delivery 985-0,990 985-0,990 955-0,960 955-0,960
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 970-0,971 970-0,971
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 950 1,925-2,165 1,950-2,175
Sesame (Black) 055 1,920-2,410 1,910-2,415
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,210 590-0,640 595-0,639
Rapeseeds --- ----000 545-595
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,030 1,005 1,570 1,545
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,760 1,740
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 617 615 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 639 637 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 675 667 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 685 677 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,840-1,845 1,820-1,825
Groundnut oil label tin 1,850-1,855 1,830-1,835
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,870-1,875 1,850-1,855
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,870 1,850
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Palm oil 845-0,850 845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Vanaspati ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed