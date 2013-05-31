Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 31 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,64,000-0,65,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 615-1,059 3,500 625-1,060 Gondal 4,000 647-1,041 4,500 656-1,035 Jasdan 500 680-1,012 500 655-0,994 Jamnagar 3,000 705-1,065 2,000 714-1,071 Junagadh 4,000 663-1,014 3,500 690-0,998 Keshod 2,000 660-1,002 1,500 688-0,995 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 675-1,059 685-1,060 615-0,980 625-0,975 (auction price) Market delivery 985-0,990 985-0,990 955-0,960 955-0,960 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 970-0,971 970-0,971 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 950 1,925-2,165 1,950-2,175 Sesame (Black) 055 1,920-2,410 1,910-2,415 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,210 590-0,640 595-0,639 Rapeseeds --- ----000 545-595 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,030 1,005 1,570 1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,760 1,740 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 617 615 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 639 637 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 675 667 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 685 677 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,840-1,845 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil label tin 1,850-1,855 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,870-1,875 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,870 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Palm oil 845-0,850 845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Vanaspati ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed