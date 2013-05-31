*Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand. *Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 675-1,059 685-1,060 615-0,980 625-0,975 (Auction price) Market delivery 985-0,990 985-0,990 955-0,960 955-0,960 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 970-0,971 970-0,971 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,050 1,005 1,605 1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,770 1,740 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 618 615 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 640 637 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 675 667 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 685 677 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,850-1,855 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,860-1,865 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,880-1,885 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,880 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060 Palm olein 845-0,850 845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Vanaspati Ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,200-27,300 27,200-27,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed