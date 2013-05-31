*Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
*Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand.
*Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 675-1,059 685-1,060 615-0,980 625-0,975
(Auction price)
Market delivery 985-0,990 985-0,990 955-0,960 955-0,960
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 970-0,971 970-0,971
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,050 1,005 1,605 1,545
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,770 1,740
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 618 615 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 640 637 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 675 667 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 685 677 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,850-1,855 1,820-1,825
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,860-1,865 1,830-1,835
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,880-1,885 1,850-1,855
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,880 1,850
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060
Palm olein 845-0,850 845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Vanaspati Ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 27,200-27,300 27,200-27,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed