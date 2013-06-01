* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,62,000-0,63,000 versus 64,000-0,65,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 620-1,060 3,500 615-1,059 Gondal 3,500 640-1,050 4,000 647-1,041 Jasdan 500 677-1,023 500 680-1,012 Jamnagar 3,000 700-1,081 3,000 705-1,065 Junagadh 5,000 664-1,025 4,000 663-1,014 Keshod 2,500 654-1,023 2,000 660-1,002 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 670-1,060 675-1,059 620-0,975 615-0,980 (auction price) Market delivery 985-0,990 985-0,990 955-0,960 955-0,960 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 970-0,971 970-0,971 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,225 1,900-2,185 1,925-2,165 Sesame (Black) 220 2,280-2,384 1,920-2,410 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 850 600-0,642 590-0,640 Rapeseeds 60 551-601 545-595 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,080 1,050 1,650 1,605 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,790 1,770 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 618 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 640 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 678 675 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 688 685 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,870-1,875 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil label tin 1,880-1,885 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,900-1,905 1,880-1,885 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,900 1,880 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 850-0,855 845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Vanaspati ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed