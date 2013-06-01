Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,62,000-0,63,000 versus 64,000-0,65,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 620-1,060 3,500 615-1,059 Gondal 3,500 640-1,050 4,000 647-1,041 Jasdan 500 677-1,023 500 680-1,012 Jamnagar 3,000 700-1,081 3,000 705-1,065 Junagadh 5,000 664-1,025 4,000 663-1,014 Keshod 2,500 654-1,023 2,000 660-1,002 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 670-1,060 675-1,059 620-0,975 615-0,980 (auction price) Market delivery 985-0,990 985-0,990 955-0,960 955-0,960 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 970-0,971 970-0,971 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,225 1,900-2,185 1,925-2,165 Sesame (Black) 220 2,280-2,384 1,920-2,410 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 850 600-0,642 590-0,640 Rapeseeds 60 551-601 545-595 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,080 1,050 1,650 1,605 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,790 1,770 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 618 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 640 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 678 675 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 688 685 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,870-1,875 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil label tin 1,880-1,885 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,900-1,905 1,880-1,885 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,900 1,880 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 850-0,855 845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Vanaspati ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.