Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 3 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 62,000-0,63,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 625-1,050 3,500 620-1,060 Gondal 4,000 647-1,032 3,500 640-1,050 Jasdan 500 650-1,002 500 677-1,023 Jamnagar 2,000 717-1,075 3,000 700-1,081 Junagadh 4,500 665-1,023 5,000 664-1,025 Keshod 2,000 650-1,011 2,500 654-1,023 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 680-1,050 670-1,060 625-0,970 620-0,975 (auction price) Market delivery 985-0,990 985-0,990 955-0,960 955-0,960 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 970-0,971 970-0,971 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,650 1,805-2,306 1,900-2,185 Sesame (Black) 190 1,825-2,350 2,280-2,384 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,200 597-0,638 600-0,642 Rapeseeds 40 540-593 551-601 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,085 1,090 1,650 1,660 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,790 1,790 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 615 620 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 637 642 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 675 680 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 685 690 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,865-1,870 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil label tin 1,875-1,880 1,880-1,885 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,895-1,900 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,900 1,900 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 845-0,850 850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Vanaspati ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed