*Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. *Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. *Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 680-1,050 670-1,060 625-0,970 620-0,975 (Auction price) Market delivery 985-0,990 985-0,990 955-0,960 955-0,960 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 970-0,971 970-0,971 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,075 1,090 1,640 1,660 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,780 1,790 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 617 620 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 639 642 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 677 680 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 687 690 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,860-1,865 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,870-1,875 1,880-1,885 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,890-1,895 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,890 1,900 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm olein 845-0,850 850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Vanaspati Ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,000-27,100 27,200-27,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed