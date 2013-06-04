* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 70,000-0,71,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,500 630-1,045 3,500 625-1,050
Gondal 2,500 633-1,008 4,000 647-1,032
Jasdan 500 645-0,995 500 650-1,002
Jamnagar 1,000 705-1,060 2,000 717-1,075
Junagadh 2,500 668-1,003 4,500 665-1,023
Keshod 1,000 650-1,000 2,000 650-1,011
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 685-1,045 680-1,050 630-0,970 625-0,970
(auction price)
Market delivery 985-0,990 985-0,990 955-0,960 955-0,960
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 970-0,971 970-0,971
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,240 1,825-2,270 1,805-2,306
Sesame (Black) 115 1,850-2,350 1,825-2,350
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 750 610-0,646 597-0,638
Rapeseeds 30 540-585 540-593
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,070 1,075 1,635 1,640
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,770 1,780
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 615 617 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 637 639 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 682 677 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 692 687 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,855-1,860 1,860-1,865
Groundnut oil label tin 1,865-1,870 1,870-1,875
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,885-1,890 1,890-1,895
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,880 1,890
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Palm oil 845-0,850 845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Vanaspati ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed