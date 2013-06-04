* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 70,000-0,71,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 630-1,045 3,500 625-1,050 Gondal 2,500 633-1,008 4,000 647-1,032 Jasdan 500 645-0,995 500 650-1,002 Jamnagar 1,000 705-1,060 2,000 717-1,075 Junagadh 2,500 668-1,003 4,500 665-1,023 Keshod 1,000 650-1,000 2,000 650-1,011 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 685-1,045 680-1,050 630-0,970 625-0,970 (auction price) Market delivery 985-0,990 985-0,990 955-0,960 955-0,960 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 970-0,971 970-0,971 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,240 1,825-2,270 1,805-2,306 Sesame (Black) 115 1,850-2,350 1,825-2,350 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 750 610-0,646 597-0,638 Rapeseeds 30 540-585 540-593 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,070 1,075 1,635 1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,770 1,780 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 615 617 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 637 639 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 682 677 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 692 687 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,855-1,860 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil label tin 1,865-1,870 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,885-1,890 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,880 1,890 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 845-0,850 845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Vanaspati ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed