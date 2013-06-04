*Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low demand from consumers.
*Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 685-1,045 680-1,050 630-0,970 625-0,970
(Auction price)
Market delivery 985-0,990 985-0,990 955-0,960 955-0,960
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 970-0,971 970-0,971
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,060 1,075 1,620 1,640
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,770 1,780
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 617 617 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 639 639 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 685 677 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 695 687 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,840-1,845 1,860-1,865
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,850-1,855 1,870-1,875
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,870-1,875 1,890-1,895
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,880 1,890
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,065-1,070
Palm olein 845-0,850 845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Vanaspati Ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 27,000-27,100 27,000-27,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed