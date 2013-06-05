* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from consumers. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,67,000-0,68,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 635-1,052 3,500 630-1,045 Gondal 2,000 624-1,031 2,500 633-1,008 Jasdan 500 614-1,003 500 645-0,995 Jamnagar 1,000 700-1,069 1,000 705-1,060 Junagadh 2,000 665-1,012 2,500 668-1,003 Keshod 1,000 632-1,003 1,000 650-1,000 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 690-1,052 685-1,045 635-0,960 630-0,970 (auction price) Market delivery 985-0,990 985-0,990 955-0,960 955-0,960 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 970-0,971 970-0,971 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 825 1,850-2,110 1,825-2,270 Sesame (Black) 160 1,915-2,411 1,850-2,350 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 650 612-0,653 610-0,646 Rapeseeds 90 555-599 540-585 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,050 1,060 1,610 1,620 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,760 1,770 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 617 617 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 639 639 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 687 685 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 697 695 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,830-1,835 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil label tin 1,840-1,845 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,860-1,865 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,870 1,880 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Palm oil 840-0,845 845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Vanaspati ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed