*Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users. *Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. *Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 690-1,052 685-1,045 635-0,960 630-0,970 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 975-0,980 955-0,960 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 990-0,991 970-0,971 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,040 1,060 1,590 1,620 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,750 1,770 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 621 617 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 643 639 1,040-1,045 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 690 685 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 700 695 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,820-1,825 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,830-1,835 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,850-1,855 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,860 1,880 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Palm olein 840-0,845 845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Vanaspati Ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,000-27,100 27,000-27,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed