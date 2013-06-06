Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 6
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,62,000-0,63,000 versus 67,000-0,68,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,000 640-1,015 3,500 635-1,052
Gondal 2,000 625-1,005 2,000 624-1,031
Jasdan 500 609-1,011 500 614-1,003
Jamnagar 1,500 689-1,053 1,000 700-1,069
Junagadh 1,500 648-1,018 2,000 665-1,012
Keshod 1,000 630-1,000 1,000 632-1,003
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 695-1,015 690-1,052 640-0,955 635-0,960
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 975-0,980 975-0,980
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 990-0,991 990-0,991
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,030 1,850-2,105 1,850-2,110
Sesame (Black) 205 1,925-2,392 1,915-2,411
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 632 615-0,665 612-0,653
Rapeseeds 50 550-600 555-599
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,030 1,040 1,580 1,590
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,740 1,750
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 621 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 643 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 697 690 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 707 700 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,815-1,820 1,820-1,825
Groundnut oil label tin 1,825-1,830 1,830-1,835
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,845-1,850 1,850-1,855
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,860
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Palm oil 850-0,855 840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Vanaspati ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed