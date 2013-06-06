Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 6 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,62,000-0,63,000 versus 67,000-0,68,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 640-1,015 3,500 635-1,052 Gondal 2,000 625-1,005 2,000 624-1,031 Jasdan 500 609-1,011 500 614-1,003 Jamnagar 1,500 689-1,053 1,000 700-1,069 Junagadh 1,500 648-1,018 2,000 665-1,012 Keshod 1,000 630-1,000 1,000 632-1,003 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 695-1,015 690-1,052 640-0,955 635-0,960 (auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 975-0,980 975-0,980 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 990-0,991 990-0,991 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,030 1,850-2,105 1,850-2,110 Sesame (Black) 205 1,925-2,392 1,915-2,411 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 632 615-0,665 612-0,653 Rapeseeds 50 550-600 555-599 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,030 1,040 1,580 1,590 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,740 1,750 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 621 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 643 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 697 690 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 707 700 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,815-1,820 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil label tin 1,825-1,830 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,845-1,850 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,860 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Palm oil 850-0,855 840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Vanaspati ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed