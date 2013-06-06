*Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low demand from consumers.
*Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
*Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
*Castor oil improved due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 695-1,015 690-1,052 640-0,955 635-0,960
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 975-0,980 975-0,980
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 990-0,991 990-0,991
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,030 1,040 1,575 1,590
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,740 1,750
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 625 621 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 647 643 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 700 690 1,080-1,085 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 710 700 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,810-1,815 1,820-1,825
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,820-1,825 1,830-1,835
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,840-1,845 1,850-1,855
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,850 1,860
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Palm olein 845-0,850 840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Vanaspati Ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 27,400-27,500 27,000-27,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed