Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 7 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 62,000-0,63,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 645-9,961 3,000 640-1,015 Gondal 1,500 613-1,003 2,000 625-1,005 Jasdan 500 600-0,980 500 609-1,011 Jamnagar 1,000 670-1,045 1,500 689-1,053 Junagadh 2,000 633-1,000 1,500 648-1,018 Keshod 1,000 620-0,986 1,000 630-1,000 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 685-0,961 695-1,015 645-0,950 640-0,955 (auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 975-0,980 975-0,980 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 990-0,991 990-0,991 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 720 1,830-2,104 1,850-2,105 Sesame (Black) 075 1,900-2,392 1,925-2,392 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 675 620-0,674 615-0,665 Rapeseeds 40 525-590 550-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,015 1,030 1,555 1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,720 1,740 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 627 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 649 647 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 708 700 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 718 710 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,800-1,805 1,810-1,815 Groundnut oil label tin 1,810-1,815 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,830-1,835 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,830 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Palm oil 850-0,855 845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Vanaspati ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed