Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 7
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 62,000-0,63,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,500 645-9,961 3,000 640-1,015
Gondal 1,500 613-1,003 2,000 625-1,005
Jasdan 500 600-0,980 500 609-1,011
Jamnagar 1,000 670-1,045 1,500 689-1,053
Junagadh 2,000 633-1,000 1,500 648-1,018
Keshod 1,000 620-0,986 1,000 630-1,000
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 685-0,961 695-1,015 645-0,950 640-0,955
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 975-0,980 975-0,980
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 990-0,991 990-0,991
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 720 1,830-2,104 1,850-2,105
Sesame (Black) 075 1,900-2,392 1,925-2,392
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 675 620-0,674 615-0,665
Rapeseeds 40 525-590 550-600
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,015 1,030 1,555 1,575
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,720 1,740
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 627 625 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 649 647 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 708 700 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 718 710 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,800-1,805 1,810-1,815
Groundnut oil label tin 1,810-1,815 1,820-1,825
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,830-1,835 1,840-1,845
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,830 1,850
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Palm oil 850-0,855 845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Vanaspati ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed