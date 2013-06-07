*Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. *Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. *Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. *Castor oil improved due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 685-0,961 695-1,015 645-0,950 640-0,955 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 975-0,980 975-0,980 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 990-0,991 990-0,991 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,020 1,030 1,565 1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,720 1,740 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 628 625 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 650 647 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 720 700 1,100-1,105 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 730 710 1,120-1,125 1,100-1,105 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,790-1,795 1,810-1,815 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,800-1,805 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,820-1,825 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,830 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Palm olein 850-0,855 845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Vanaspati Ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,190-1,195 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,400-27,500 27,400-27,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed