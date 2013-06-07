GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed after strong Wall Street, dollar gains on U.S. data
* Asia ex-Japan set for 13 pct quarterly gain; Nikkei for 0.3 pct
*Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. *Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. *Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. *Castor oil improved due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 685-0,961 695-1,015 645-0,950 640-0,955 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 975-0,980 975-0,980 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 990-0,991 990-0,991 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,020 1,030 1,565 1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,720 1,740 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 628 625 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 650 647 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 720 700 1,100-1,105 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 730 710 1,120-1,125 1,100-1,105 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,790-1,795 1,810-1,815 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,800-1,805 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,820-1,825 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,830 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Palm olein 850-0,855 845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Vanaspati Ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,190-1,195 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,400-27,500 27,400-27,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
March 31 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0148 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0148 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 112.02 111.94 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.3972 1.3983 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.378 30.315 -0.21 Korean won
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, March 31 Merger and acquisitions involving Asian companies fell 39 percent in the first quarter of 2017 to $176 billion, the lowest level in nearly three years and highlighting a sharp pull back in overseas deals by Chinese firms.